The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) received 65 complaints in 2021, according to its recently published annual report.

This was an increase on 2020 figures, when the council received 38 complaints.

74% of complaints received in 2021 related to cats and dogs.

Of the total complaints received last year, 38 related to dogs; 10 involved cats; eight related to a failure to provide evidence of professional indemnity insurance; four were equine related; three related to employment matters; and one each were connected to cattle, and failure to declare conviction. Image source: VCI Annual Report 2021

As outlined in its annual report, the VCI said each complaint/application for an inquiry is investigated by the ‘preliminary committee’ who decides whether there is sufficient cause to warrant further action being taken.

The committee determined and concluded 63 out of the 65 complaints received.

Two of these cases remain under investigation and the outcome will be determined in 2022, according to the VCI.

Of the cases determined:

Inadequate care and treatment – 33;

Communication – 5;

Certification – 1;

Out-of-hours service – 4;

Pre-purchase examination – 1;

Failure to provide evidence of professional indemnity insurance – 5;

Animal welfare – 4;

Employment matters – 3;

Permitting practice of veterinary medicine by unregistered persons – 2;

Prescribing practices – 1;

Failure to declare conviction – 1.

Image source: VCI Annual Report 2021

Also contained in the veterinary council report were details of the numbers of veterinary practitioners, and veterinary nurses registered in 2021.

Numbers registered

For the former, that figure was 3,222 comprised of 46% female and 54% male; while the latter’s total of 1,190 was made up of 96% female and 4% male.

Of the veterinary practitioners, 80% were Irish, while 20% were from EU and non-EU countries.

The nationalities of veterinary nurses comprised 92% Irish and 8% EU and non EU.