The deadline for Tier 2 Tranche 2 Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital (FBIS-C) applications has been extend once more, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced.

The new deadline is now 4:00p.m on May 20. Only those farm businesses which submitted an Expression of Interest will be eligible to submit a full application for Tier 2 tranche 2 by the revised application closing date.

This is the second time that the deadline has been extended; the scheme originally opened on January 10, 2022 and was to run for 12 weeks, but earlier this month was extended to close on April 29.

The department added that there are a significant number of applications currently being progressed, and that the extension will allow farmers and growers who are currently working on their applications extra time to finalise all aspects of the application.

In addition, it said it will allow applicants more time to engage with their banks/lending institutions and work towards obtaining the supporting information or permissions required for the application process.

FBIS-C Tier 2 Tranche 2

Tier 2 is for projects costing from £30,000 and is primarily for construction projects and the purchase of higher value equipment linked to the needs in the farmer’s business plan.

It is envisaged that the second Tranche of Tier 2 of FBIS-Capital will have a budget of £12 million, subject to budget availability.

Advice on applications can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ website.