The deadline for Tier 2 Tranche 2 Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital (FBIS-C) has been extended by four weeks, Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots has announced.

The new deadline for applications is now 4:00p.m on April 29.

“This will allow farmers and growers who are currently working on their applications extra time to complete all aspects of their application, especially their business plans,” said Minister Poots.

“In addition, it will allow applicants to fully engage with their banks/lending institutions and work towards meeting the additional supporting information or permissions required for the application process.”

Only those farm businesses that submitted an expression of interest will be eligible to submit a full application for this tranche by the revised application closing date.

Tier 2

The Tier 2 Trance 2 of the FBIS-C opened on January 10, 2022 and was to run for 12 weeks prior to this extension.

Tier 2 is for projects costing from £30,000 and is primarily for construction projects and the purchase of higher value equipment linked to the needs in the farmer’s business plan.

It is envisaged that the second Tranche of Tier 2 of FBIS-Capital will have a budget of £12 million, subject to budget availability.

Advice on applications can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs website.