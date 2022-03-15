The price and availability of fertiliser are being discussed on farms across the country at the moment as the knock-on effect of the conflict in Ukraine is felt across the EU.

The latest episode of Farmland features a one-to-one interview with the managing director of Grassland Agro, Liam Woulfe.

Woulfe outlines why farmers who have not spoken to, or made arrangements with, their local merchants or co-ops may run into difficulty in the coming weeks when it comes to securing fertiliser.

He also gives some insight into the scheduled shipments of fertiliser due to arrive in Ireland in the short term.

Other interviews on Farmland

Meanwhile, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan discusses details of a proposal which the IFA is currently drawing up, aimed at helping pig farmers survive the current crisis in the sector.

Stella Meehan speaking to Liam Woulfe of Grassland Agro on Farmland

Agriland editor, Stella Meehan, is also joined by president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Assocation (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, to discuss the relevance of reducing dairy emissions particularly given the uncertain times we now find ourselves in.

