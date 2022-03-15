Kerry Group has announced that it has increased its February milk price (Tuesday, March 15).

The company confirmed a milk price of 43c/L – inclusive of VAT – at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price paid for January supplies was 41c/L – inclusive of VAT – for milk with constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

At European standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, this price is 47.14c/L – inclusive of VAT – Kerry Group said.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for February, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 48.56c/L.

Dairygold milk price

Earlier today, Dairygold also announced an increase in its milk price for February supplies.

It has increased the February quoted milk price by 1.5c/L to 43.0c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

In addition, the February early-calving bonus of 2c/L – excluding VAT – will be paid on milk supplied in February in accordance with milk quality criteria, according to a Dairygold spokesperson.

Dairygold has said that this milk price equates to an average February farm gate milk price of 50.6c/L, based on average February milk solids, achieved by milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for February based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 46.9c/L (excluding the February early calving bonus).

A company spokesperson commented that “global dairy demand continues to remain strong, driven by weakened supply from all major milk producing regions”.

“However, the war in Ukraine has led to a spike in input costs, both on farm and in processing and this situation remains under constant review.”

Dairygold has joined forces with its members and colleagues to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross, to support humanitarian work on the ground in Ukraine. The processor has pledged a corporate donation of €30,000. In addition, Dairygold members and colleagues, can make a donation, if they wish, on the following idonate page www.idonate.ie/dairygoldukraine.