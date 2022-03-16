The latest data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), shows that calf registrations have fallen behind, when compared to the same period in 2021.

Some 993,949 calves have been born on Irish farms already this year, which is 1,004 behind the same period in 2021 when 994,953 calves had been registered.

The figures also show that calves registered to dairy dams this year is ahead of 2021, but that calves registered to beef dams have continued to fall behind.

Calf registrations

Looking at the data in more detail we can see that 102,643 calves have been registered to dairy dams so far this year.

This is a decrease compared to the same period in 2021, when 112,613 calves were registered.

Taking a look at the total number of dairy calves registered this year, we can see that 849,979 calves have been registered so far.

This is 6,540 head more than the same period in 2021, when 843,439 calves had been registered at the corresponding point in time.

Moving to the calves born to beef dams, some 23,823 head were registered in the week ending March 11, 2022.

This is a decrease of 5,052 head compared to the same period in 2021, when 28,875 calves had been registered.

Looking at the total beef births for the year to date, we see that 143,970 head have been registered so far.

This is 7,544 head behind the corresponding 2021 figure of 151,514.

Total calf registrations up to and including the week ending March 11, 2022:

Dairy calf births: 849,979 (+6,540);

Beef calf births: 143,970 (-7,544);

Total births: 993,949 (-1,004).

OAD feeding

As the calving season progresses on Irish dairy farms, farmers should consider moving some of their calves to a once-a-day (OAD) feeding programme.

Research has shown that feeding calves OAD saves up to 36% in labour requirements.

The OAD feeding of calves has also been shown to enhance early rumen development, due to increased amounts of concentrates and straw/hay consumed by the calf.