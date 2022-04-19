Bord Bia has today (Tuesday, April 19) launched its 2023 postgraduate programme focused on the food and drink industry with up to 20 places on offer.

The programme includes a fully-funded masters at University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, a €45,000 bursary and a guaranteed work placement through Bord Bia’s domestic and global network.

The Bord Bia talent academy was established to help identify and develop future executive talent for Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture industry.

Research by the agency has shown that the industry ranks export market diversification as its second-biggest focus. Companies are actively seek to expand into new markets in response to Brexit.

The marketing fellowship delivered by Bord Bia’s talent academy and UCD Smurfit School is intended for graduates with “a few years’ work experience”.

The academy offers five individual programmes through corporate and academic partnerships in areas of sales; marketing; sustainability; consumer insights; innovation; supply chain; and procurement.

Michael Murphy, organisation and industry talent director with Bord Bia, said that the potential opportunities for graduates in the industry are “immense”.

“Last year, Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports reached a record €13.5 billion.

“Over 80% of the alumni of the marketing fellowship, for example, are retained in relevant food industry roles upon graduating from the 18-month programme, reflecting the demand and opportunities that exist for employment at home and abroad,” Murphy outlined.

The fellowship welcomes participants from a diverse range of backgrounds including hospitality; healthcare; event management; economics and agriculture.

“We strongly encourage anyone with a passion for Irish food and drink and who is seeking a dynamic opportunity to apply – no matter your academic background or where you are in your career,” Murphy said.

“The programmes combine in-class learning from the world’s leading food business experts with overseas food business experience,” Conor Heavey of UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, added.

Among the international companies that offer work placements to participants are Mars; McDonalds; Nestlé; Tesco; and Unilever.

The closing date for applications for the fellowship is June 20, 2022, with programmes commencing in January 2023.