Vet service charging farmers €500 call-out fee

Call-out fees of up to €500 are being charged to some farmers by large animal veterinary services around the country, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA national animal health chairman Pat Farrell said the inaction by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in addressing the issues around the large animal veterinary service in the country has led to farmers being exposed in such a manner.

Farrell said the recent change of ownership of one of the veterinary practices in Donegal has seen that company now quoting €500 for an out-of-hours call out.

IFA has urged the minister to expedite the urgent review of large animal veterinary services in the country.

Farrell said since 2017 the organisation has highlighted the threat to competitive large animal veterinary services for farmers throughout the country and the need for a review of all components of the service.

He said: “The minister must ensure the structure and supports are in place to provide all farmers with a competitive large animal veterinary service at reasonable charges.”

The chairman added the provision of a competitive large animal veterinary service is a complex issue, with multiple factors impacting on the diminishing service to farmers.

This issue can only be addressed by reviewing all components that contribute to the service. These include the pathways to qualification for vets, the obligations set by the Veterinary Council (VCI), the unique nature of the service required by farmers, the demographics of the farm, animal population and the extremely low income of farmers dependent on this service.

Farrell said the Minister for Agriculture and the VCI have a huge role to play in this area and they are jointly failing farmers by their inaction.