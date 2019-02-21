Vet service charging farmers €500 call-out fee
Call-out fees of up to €500 are being charged to some farmers by large animal veterinary services around the country, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).
IFA national animal health chairman Pat Farrell said the inaction by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in addressing the issues around the large animal veterinary service in the country has led to farmers being exposed in such a manner.
IFA has urged the minister to expedite the urgent review of large animal veterinary services in the country.
Farrell said since 2017 the organisation has highlighted the threat to competitive large animal veterinary services for farmers throughout the country and the need for a review of all components of the service.
He said: “The minister must ensure the structure and supports are in place to provide all farmers with a competitive large animal veterinary service at reasonable charges.”
The chairman added the provision of a competitive large animal veterinary service is a complex issue, with multiple factors impacting on the diminishing service to farmers.
Farrell said the Minister for Agriculture and the VCI have a huge role to play in this area and they are jointly failing farmers by their inaction.
He said it is unacceptable for the minister to stand idly by and allow the situation evolve to where farmers are exposed to the unjustifiable charges being quoted by one veterinary practice in Donegal.