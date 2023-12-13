The new corporate strategy of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) was launched today (Wednesday, December 13) at the Mansion House in Dublin by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, acting in the best interest of animal health and welfare and public health.

Its new corporate strategy for 2024-2027 continues on the platform built on the VCI’s current Corporate Strategy, running from 2019-2023.

Veterinary council strategy

The new strategy was developed following extensive engagement with a wide range of stakeholders and a public consultation process which received over 300 responses and submissions.

Advertisement

A continuation of the previous strategy, the new plan focuses on refining internal VCI process, health and wellbeing, stakeholder engagement, educational accreditation standards and supporting the highest standards in the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing,

The core priorities outlined in the new strategy include:

Greater awareness of health and wellbeing supports among the veterinary professions;

Publication of a workforce report;

Veterinary professions promoting ‘One Health One Welfare’, a concept which recognises that the health and welfare of animals and humans are connected;

Enhanced veterinary premises accreditation standards;

Continued strengthening of VCI governance frameworks;

Implementing a new VCI Register Management System;

A new VCI website;

Enhancement of the VCI offices.

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “Our new corporate strategy sets out the VCI’s direction and priorities over the next four years.

“Our focus and core responsibility is to maintain and protect animal health and wellbeing and public health through our public interest role in regulating and managing the veterinary professions.

“We value the input received from our stakeholders and look forward to continued collaboration with the veterinary professions and industry stakeholders in achieving our mission.’’

Advertisement

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue added: ‘’The Veterinary Council of Ireland’s new corporate strategy is very welcome as the veterinary sector is of immense importance to the agricultural industry and the health and wellbeing of both animals and the general public.

“I welcome the close collaboration between the Veterinary Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine [DAFM] in pursuing their mission and implementing their strategy and look forward to seeing the positive outcomes resulting from that engagement over the coming years.’’

The new corporate strategy comes as the total number of veterinary professionals working in Ireland is at an all-time high, with 3,525 vets and 1,245 veterinary nurses currently registered alongside 752 veterinary practice premises.