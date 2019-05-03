Vandals slash fertiliser bags leaving farmer counting costs

An incident of vandalism left a farmer counting the costs in Co. Tipperary recently, according to Gardaí.

A landowner found bags of fertiliser slashed on a farm in Lorrha, north Tipperary, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

A total of 15 bags of fertiliser, which had been delivered the previous day, had the plastic covering slashed – rendering the fertiliser useless.

The total loss and damage is estimated at €1,600, the Garda representative added.

Enquiries are ongoing by local Gardaí but no further details have been released at this time.

Stolen equipment recovered in Athy

Gardaí have recovered several pieces of stolen equipment, including lawnmowers, strimmers and chainsaws.

The property was recovered on the night of April 29, in Athy, Co. Kildare. The items were found in a blue HiAce van.

According to a post on the An Garda Síochána Facebook page, officers believe that the property was stolen from counties Laois, Offaly or Kildare.

Gardaí are in the process of trying to identify the original owners. As well as the two lawnmowers (one a push lawnmower and the other a ride-on), two chainsaws and a number of strimmers, some specialist construction equipment was also found.