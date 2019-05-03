BEEP weighing scales rental roll-out begins

The roll-out of rental scales, that participants in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme can use to record cow and calf weights as part of the pilot, has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

Lauding the roll-out, Minister Creed said: “I am pleased to see that rental scales are now being made available for this new €25 million pilot at a range of marts and co-operatives across the country.

Access

“Participating farmers that do not have their own scales will be able to access scales from some 70 ICOS-affiliated marts and co-ops for weighing their eligible cows and calves to meet their requirements under BEEP.

“This pilot is another important component in Ireland’s drive to continually improve the quality and efficiency of the national beef herd.”

ICBF has been registering privately owned scales and accepting weight records from participating beef farmers since March 8.

Some 1,700 individuals have already registered privately owned scales and some 30,000 weights have already been recorded.

Rental scales are now being made available at locations across the country to allow farmers who have no access to privately owned scales to meet their requirements under the pilot.

Apps

The roll-out of rental scales is in conjunction with the release of smartphone applications for both Android and Apple devices that will facilitate the quick and accurate submission of weight records.

Participants in the pilot should weigh eligible animals on their own holding before the calves are weaned, and they should be weighed individually and on the same day. Weights must be submitted between March 8, and November 1, 2019.

Where a farmer can use their own scales or one belonging to a third party; and

A rental model, whereby participants rent scales from an approved field service agent to undertake the BEEP weight recording process. There are two options available for the recording of weight data as part of BEEP. These are: