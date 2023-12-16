Cryptosporidiosis or ‘crypto’ scour is an issue on many farms during the busy calving period, with no vaccination currently available.

This will not be the case for much longer, with MSD Ireland set to launch Bovilis Cryptium vaccination for cryptosporidiosis scour infections in calves.

Crypto scour is the leading cause of scour in young calves, and its prevalence is becoming more common on Irish dairy farms.

It is a very frustrating infection to deal with, because it is almost impossible to eradicate, and very difficult to treat.

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by a parasite called cryptosporidium. It is highly-infectious, and is passed on to other calves when they ingest oocytes that have been residing in the environment.

It is usually seen in young calves between one-to-four weeks-of-age. It is a life threatening scour, and can cause a calf to quickly deteriorate if left untreated.

The symptoms occur rapidly – calves begin to scour and shed huge quantities of oocytes in the dung. They become severely dehydrated, weak and find it difficult stand up.

Some calves can become infected and do not show any signs, but still spread the infection through the oocytes in their dung.

Vaccination

MSD now has a vaccination for crypto, which has been in development for 23 years.

During a webinar Tuesday (December 12) on the vaccine, Helena Madden, technical manager with MSD, discussed research from the UK, which highlighted the cost of scour being €67.25/day/calf.

The vaccine developed by MSD is given to pregnant cows up to 12 weeks prior to calving, with antibodies passed through the colostrum to the calf.

Madden noted that excellent colostrum management is vital. MSD also advises that transition milk is fed for five days, before calves are transferred onto milk replacer.

Given in 2ml doses, it can be given at the same time as the Bovilis Rotavec Corona – but they should be injected in different sites.

Madden used the example that for the first year using the vaccination, two courses are required four-to-five weeks apart – with the second course being given no later than three weeks pre-calving.

Both injections need to be given 12-weeks-prior to calving.

Although the vaccination will not be available for use this year in preparation for calving 2024, it should be available to the market in 2024, and ready for calving in the spring of 2025.

Silver bullet

The vaccination will aid in the prevention of crypto scour in calves, it does not replace good management and hygiene standards.

Before and during the calf rearing period, it is important that calf shed are disinfected and sheds are regularly cleaned out.

A vaccination is not a silver bullet to solve all your issues, but used as part of good management practices – it can reduce the level and length of sickness in your calves.