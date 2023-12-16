Ballymena Mart is the place to be on Tuesday, December 19 for the popular Festive Crackers in-lamb Texel sale.

With some of the best-known names in the business offering females from their flocks, this is sure to be a sale not to be missed at the Co. Antrim mart.

There will be 82 lots at the sale, including Lakeview; Drumderg; Tullagh; Bellefield; Springwell; Lylehill; Mullan; Maineview; Millars; Alderview; and Ballygroogan flocks.

Most of the sale comprises in-lamb gimmers, with popular service sires featuring in the soon-to-be-born lambs.

In addition to the selection of in-lamb gimmers, there is a ewe lamb and a recipient carrying a pedigree embryo also for sale.

Viewing is on sale day at Ballymena Mart, with the auction beginning at 6:30p.m.

Texel sale

Stock will be able to move on the night, and all service sires have either been DNA tested or are in the process of being tested for all Texel buyers in the Republic of Ireland.

The Festive Crackers has earned the reputation of being a first class sale to source females from top performing female lines, that go on and produce quality progeny for their buyers, while there are several new additions this year in terms of stock rams.

First into the sale ring is a draw from Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill/Braehead flock. These carry in-lamb to the 4,800 guineas Lylehill Gunshot and Lakeview Goliath, who was purchased this year for 3,000 guineas.

Owner of the Ballygroogan flock, Alistair Breen will be selling gimmers sired by Mullan Eureka, carrying lambs from the 4,000 guineas Ballygroogan Fairboy.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview entry will be next to hit the sales ring with service sires this time, featuring Glenside Guardsman and Hexel Fan Club.

Following this will be Andrew Kennedy’s Maineview gimmers, sired by Alderview Explosive and Haymount Divine.

Martin and Cyril Millar have hand-picked gimmers from their Millars flock; these are in-lamb to Largy Grizzly Bear and the 12k Okehall Golden Balls.

Brian Hanthorn will be next to hit the sale ring with gimmers from his Mullan flock, which include females from the Eureka and Game Changer lines.

James Wilkinsons Ballygroogan stable are set to offer a number of Alderview Explosive daughters, carrying to Lylehill Gunshot and the homebred ram, Golden Boy.

Stewart Ferris has a selection of Lakeview Earl of Erne and Corbo Eye Devil daughters from his Bellefield flock heading to the sale.