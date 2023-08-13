Self-propelled combine sales continued to increase in the United States, while total farm tractor unit sales in the U.S. and Canada declined in July.

That’s according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

Overall unit sales of US combines climbed 10.6% compared to July 2022, while sales of tractors declined 5.2% in the same month in 2022.

This was driven largely by softness in the smaller horsepower segment. Canadian tractors saw slower July sales with an overall decline approaching 20%, with combines declining 16% year-on-year for the month of July.

Curt Blades, senior vice president at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers said: “We’re still seeing moderate growth in the traditional ag market that has shown a steady rise all year in north America.

“The softness in the compact and sub-compact tractor market in both the US and Canada is something we have been experiencing for some time after record growth in the segment during the recent pandemic.”

In the US, 100+hp 2WD tractors, 4WD tractors and combines were the only segments to grow year-on-year, the same segments that have been positive in the year to date.

The biggest overall growth among tractors was 4WD units, growing just over 1% for the month.

In Canada, every segment declined, with the 40-100hp 2WD segment leading losses, at more than 24%.

Despite the decline in comparative July sales, year-to-date tractor and combine sales continue to show strength in larger agri-specific equipment like row crop tractors, 4WD tractors as well as self-propelled combines.

So far this year, tractors are down more than 9% in the US, while combines are up 41.2%. Canadian tractor unit sales are down more than 15%, with combines up 48.2%.