June represents pride events and celebrates leaving behind years of struggle to accept all LGBTQI+ members.

The famous Dublin pride parade makes a return today (Saturday, June 24), with a series of anniversaries. This year’s theme is ‘Protest.Remember.Celebrate.’.

It marks the 30-year anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in Ireland. It is also 50 years ago that the first Irish LGBTQ+ group, the Sexual Liberation Movement, was established in Trinity College.

Macra members will be in attendance at the parade in Co. Dublin. The organisation is aiming to also hold their own separate event later on in the year to continue the celebrations.

This year however, Co. Dublin is not the only big pride parade, as a large emphasis by the LGBT charity was placed on expanding pride events into rural towns in an effort to improve Ireland as a country for members of the LGBTQI+ community.

LGBT Ireland said it aimed to make the people it represents feel more visible and more safe.

Pride events in rural Ireland

A number of events have been happening throughout rural towns and villages and there are still more to come, rolling right into July.

Co. Kerry

The ‘Kingdom Pride in Kerry’ will have events running from the July 10-16, all over the county.

On July 10, Listowel will kick start events at 10:30a.m, running all day until 8:00p.m. The day will see live music from Owen Rua, activities such as chalk art, some community drumming, a prom queen musical and a film screening.

Similar events will take place in: Killorgin on July 11; Cahersiveen on July 12; Tralee on July 13; Kenmare on July 14; and Killarney on July 15.

There will then be countrywide events on July 16, to celebrate, including drag brunch with Mockie Ah in Tralee, and a beach clean in Ballinskelligs.

Co. Carlow

The Carlow ‘Pride Festival’ on July 10, begins at 2:00p.m from Carlow College St. Patricks, ending at Carlow Town Park at 2:30p.m. It will feature a wide range of events, parades, live music, and performances across the first weekend of July.

Co. Wicklow

For the first time ever, ‘Wicklow Pride Festival Parade’ will be taking place from 2:00p.m on Saturday, July 1, from the car park of the Grand Hotel, Co. Wicklow.

Co. Westmeath

‘Mullingar’s Pride Parade’ is happening on Saturday, July 8, at 3:00p.m. Later that night, Werk! Fest will kick off at 6:00p.m in the Blackhall Place car park with local and international drag queens, cabaret acts, bands, and DJs.

A drag brunch will take place in Daly’s Mullingar on Oliver Plunkett Street on Sunday, June 4, between 2:00p.m and 5:00p.m.

Co. Meath

Navan, Co. Meath will be having a pride parade on Saturday, July 1, gathering at the Solstice Arts Centre from 1:40p.m. From Monday, June 26, the town will be holding other events, such as film screenings, bingo and a quiz.