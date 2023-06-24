“Rarely does a block of land this size come to the market locally,” said Nuala Feeney of Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West of Ballinisland House, on approximately 79ac at Ballinisland, Foxford, Co. Mayo, which will go for online auction on Friday, July 7, at 10:00a.m.

“This is a fine block of land in two divisions close to the River Moy in north Co. Mayo, with a two-storey dwelling house,” she said.

“It has good road frontage and is approximately five minutes’ drive to Foxford village, just off the N58 which has two schools, Foxford primary school and St. Joseph’s secondary school.”

According to the agent, the residence is on “good agricultural land”.

“There is river frontage and a road between the two blocks of land. The farmyard has a three-bay double-bay slatted shed, large agricultural shed, and cattle crush. The entire would make an ideal dairy or cattle farm,” the selling agent said.

“The five-bedroomed detached family home on the land is well set back from the road with a drive to both sides of the property,” she continued.

“The River Moy is renowned internationally for its excellent salmon fishing. It has long been famous as Ireland’s premier salmon river attracting anglers from all over the world.

“This property lies in a perfect location just under 20km from both Ballina and Castlebar, close to a daily rail service to Dublin from Foxford. Ireland West Airport is within a 20-minute drive and it is close to lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.

“The garden is laid to lawn with mature shrub and hedgerow providing extensive privacy within their border. This peaceful enclave offers the best of both worlds with its tranquil setting yet its easy accessibility to the vast array of amenities nearby,” Nuala said.

She pointed to the dwelling’s large proportions and high ceilings. The living area to the left incorporates an open fire and mantlepiece. To the right, a dining area offers potential for various uses.

The open plan kitchen is centred around a Stanley insert stove and is located toward the rear of the property. Just off the kitchen is a sunroom with large glass windows surround.

The remainder of the downstairs accommodation includes a utility room, storage room and a bathroom, while a bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe also sit at ground level.

Upstairs has four double bedrooms, two of which are en suite and one with walk-in wardrobe, and a bathroom which also has direct access to one of the remaining bedrooms.

Foxford

The village of Foxford stands on the N26 national primary route from Swinford to Ballina and has a railway station served by trains between Manulla Junction and Ballina.

Foxford developed around the eponymous Woollen Mills which have been producing the famous Foxford blankets since 1892. Situated between the Nephin and Ox mountains, the village is close to loughs Conn and Cullin, which have some brown trout fishing.

The general agricultural property market in the area is buoyant, according to Nuala.

“There is significant increase in in bidders for grazing land, and mostly coming from neighbouring farmers, with an average price of €8,500/ac,” she said.

“The value of marginal land is also continuing to increase because of the new environmental methods of farming for poorer quality lands. Farmers see new challenges each year due to Brexit and climate change but it is an incredibly resilient sector and has shown itself to be very adaptable.”

The guide price for the Ballinisland property is €950,000.