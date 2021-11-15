A two week farm-safety inspection campaign, led by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), commences today (Monday, November 15) that will focus on safe working at height.

In the agricultural sector alone – over the last decade – there have been 11 fatalities associated with working at height.

According to the HSA’s A Review of Work-Related Fatalities in Agriculture in Ireland 2011-2020, 33% of fall-related fatalities were as a result of fragile roofs; 14% were as a result of ladders; 14% of these fatalities were as a result of getting trapped between bales.

In 2020, across all sectors, slipping or falling led to 1,946 work-related incidents – 21% of these were falls from height.

Here, we look at some key considerations and safety precautions to take while carrying out work on roofs.

Fragile roofing

According to the HSA, a roof is considered fragile if it cannot support the weight of a person, or where part or all of the roof can easily be broken or shattered.

Advertisement

What comprises fragile roofing materials?

Galvanised sheeting;

Perspex sheeting;

Other materials such as glass and wood wool slabs.

Information from the HSA’s A Review of Work-Related Fatalities in Agriculture in Ireland 2011-2020

Factors to take into account when assessing the risk of roof work include:

Roof lights which may have been obscured by paint;

Repairs carried out in the past which may have weakened the roof;

Metal roof sheets which may have deteriorated with age;

Wood wool slabs which may have been damaged over time by water.

Do not undertake any roof work, painting or repairs yourself unless you are competent to do so.

And if you are carrying out such work, you must ensure that:

All work at height is properly planned, organised, supervised and carried out safely;

The place where you will be working is safe;

You take account of weather conditions;

Those involved in the work are instructed and trained;

Equipment for the work is carefully selected and appropriately inspected;

You give collective protection measures (eg. guard rails) priority over personal protection measures (eg. safety harnesses);

The risks from fragile surfaces are properly controlled;

Injury from falling objects is prevented.

According to the Health Service Executive, the risk of falling increases with age and one in three people aged over 65 experience a fall every year.

These falls can be caused by the weakening of muscles with age.