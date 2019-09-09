Unsettled week with showers on the cards – Met Éireann

There will be unsettled weather with sunny spells and scattered showers over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Conditions will be bright and fresh today with a mix of sunshine and cloud. While it will be often dry, scattered showers will occur throughout the day, according to Met Éireann.

Highs of 14° to 17° are expected in blustery northwesterly breezes.

It will be mostly dry and clear overnight tonight but is expected to be fairly chilly with lows of 6° or 7°.

Drying conditions will be moderate, but no lengthy dry spells are expected. The best drying will be in the south-east of the country this week.

For similar reasons, spraying will be limited due to the mixed and often windy weather with rain or showers occasionally.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are generally around 20 to 30mm in Leinster and east Munster, but soils area is saturated elsewhere and indeed waterlogged in parts of the west and north, according to the national meteorological office.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a mostly dry day, expected to be bright during the morning but cloud will generally increase during the day. Highs will reach 15° or 16° in south-west breezes.

Tomorrow night will be wet and windy for most parts of the country with the rain clearing by morning.

Outlook

Wednesday is expected to be a bright and fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers in blustery westerly winds. Highs of 15° to 18° are on the cards.

Meanwhile, Thursday will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle – likely to be more persistent and heavier across Ulster and Connacht. It will be humid and breezy with highs of 16° to 20°.

Friday and early indications of the weekend are currently predicted to be mostly dry with mixed sunshine and highs of 15° to 20°, Met Éireann says.