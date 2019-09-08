Harvest pics: Still plenty of work to be done

The fine weather last week made for some great harvest pictures. Entries came in thick and fast to the Harvest Photo Competition. Rory Rushe sent in the image at the top of the page.

Rory also captured the image below of the same outfit. David Hartford was harvesting winter barley with his John Deere W540 combine harvester. The Case IH 185 was attached to a Broughan trailer.

Peter Niblock is responsible for the shot below, which is of Trevor ‘Cleet’ Thompson of J.D. Townley & Son contracting. He was combining winter barley overlooking Strangford Lough, Co. Down.

John Coffey captured Tadgh O’Driscoll (below) harvesting in Enniskeane, Co. Cork. Black clouds were threatening overhead, but the field was baled by the following morning.

Tied and ready to go, Richie Lowe and Jerome O’Connor were drawing bales of barley straw (below) from Kilfinny to Croagh in Co. Limerick before the rain fell.

Advertisement

Steve Corish took this shot below of Stewart Agri cutting winter barley in Ballybrennan, Tomhaggard, Co. Wexford, as the sun was setting.

Stay safe when snapping

Remember to stay safe when snapping. Always be mindful of the dangers around you when taking pictures on the farm or where heavy machinery is working.

How To Enter

To be in with a chance to win some AgriLand merchandise please email your pictures to: [email protected]; alternatively, you can tag @AgrilandIreland on Twitter and Facebook.

Don’t forget to let us know what part of the country you’re in and when the shot was taken.

You can also add #Harvest2019 if you want to share your shots with the wider Twitter community, but make sure to tag @AgrilandIreland so we can see them.