‘Beef prices can be discussed’ during stakeholder talks

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) put no impediment to cattle price being discussed at the beef crisis talks, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA president Joe Healy and livestock chairman Angus Woods were part of a delegation who went to meet with the CCPC in Dublin on Friday, September 6, according to the association.

Commenting ahead of the talks – which resume today, Monday, September 9 – Healy said the CCPC confirmed to the IFA that it was not involved in any discussions around the parameters or pre-conditions for the beef talks and did not, and would not, put any impediment ins the way of prices being discussed at the talks.

Our own legal advice is that, under current EU and Irish legislation, prices can be discussed at the meeting.

“We made it very clear at the round of talks last month that price had to be part of the discussions,” Healy said.

“When we attend the talks this afternoon, we will be making price an issue. Farmers cannot survive at prices below the cost of production,” the president concluded.

On Friday, six farmer representative groups confirmed to AgriLand they will be attending the second round of beef talks in Backweston, Co. Kildare, today.