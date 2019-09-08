Video: Ideal farming or equestrian enterprise on 277ac to go under the hammer

James L Murtagh Auctioneers brings to the market Brookville House in Highfield, Carbury, Co. Kildare; it is an impressive residential farm totalling circa 277ac.

Close to the property are agricultural and equestrian services, including agri supplies, feed mills, livestock marts, racing gallops, such as the Curragh Racecourse, and Goffs Bloodstock Sales.

The residential farm is close to the M4, and less than one hour’s drive from Dublin City and airport. It is serviced by Enfield Train Station, which is circa 17km in distance. Edenderry and Carbury, the principle towns, are within a few minutes’ drive.

4 lots or whole

The highly productive lands are in permanent pasture, and laid out in four separate divisions within close proximity to each other.

The main holding has a central roadway accessing each division and also benefits from piped water and paddock fencing. It is ideal for any farming or equestrian enterprise.

The property is for sale whole or in four lots:

Lot 1: circa 31ac;

Lot 2: A house on circa 33ac with slatted and cattle accommodation and handling facilities;

Lot 3: 32ac in one division;

Lot 4: Brookville House on circa 181ac.

Lot 4

Brookville House is a most attractive period residence situated on a beautiful elevated site surrounded by mature trees and pastures. It was completely renovated and sympathetically restored in 2009.

Outside, there is extensive road frontage, accessed via an impressive antique gateway, leading up to a long, sweeping, stud-fenced driveway.

Further amenities include: a dual heating system – an oil/wood burner; solar panels for heating water; a large machinery / work shed; two separate security camera systems for the house and farm; and a phone watch alarm system.

Under the hammer

Viewing of the residential holding is highly recommended by appointment only through James L Murtagh Auctioneers.

Brookfield House is due to go for auction on Friday, October 4, at 3:00pm, at Johnstown House Hotel, Enfield, Co. Meath.

Further information can be found online.