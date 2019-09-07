Highly productive 45ac land situated on the edge of Balbriggan for sale

Currently on the market is land at Hampton Demesne, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin. It extends 45ac and the general area has a reputation for productive, high-quality farmland.

Balbriggan is situated approximately 30km north of Dublin City Centre and 20km south of Ireland’s largest town, Drogheda.

Balbriggan, which has an excellent range of local, commercial and sporting amenities, is regarded as one of the most popular commuter towns in the north-east, due to the railway station and ease of access to the M1 and Dublin Airport.

Within relative commuting distance is: Balbriggan Golf Club 300m; Balbriggan 1km; Balrothery 1km; M1 2km; Skerries 8km; Swords 18km; and Drogheda 20km.

‘An excellent tillage holding’

The land at Hampton Demense comprises an excellent tillage holding in five divisions and is situated in a very accessible location.

This holding is in excellent heart, generally level and with a slight slope eastward. The land is currently in wheat (July 2019) and will be sold with the benefit of vacant possession.

Advertisement

Additionally, the land is bound by mature trees and hedgerow.

Access to the land is through Hampton Lane at the junction of the R132 and the Balbriggan Golf Club. There are two access points to the land along Hampton Lane.

Savills

Savills is currently facilitating the sale of land at Hampton Demense. It is on the market with a guide price of €1,125,000; it is for sale by private treaty.

Viewing is srictly by appointment with the selling agents.

Offers may be submitted to the selling agents: Savills, 33 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2; or email at: [email protected]. Additional information and further contact details can be found online at: www.myhome.ie.