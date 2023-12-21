The total number of bluetongue cases in the UK has reached 27 after four new cases of the disease were confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, December 20).

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed three of the cases inside the Norfolk temporary control zone (TCZ) and one in the Kent TCZ.

All the infected animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

These cases bring the total number to 27 infected animals in England on 16 premises with 11 different keepers.

Neither TCZ will be extended following confirmation of the new cases, Defra said, but movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants in the zones.

“There is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain. Surveillance is ongoing,” the department said.

Bluetongue cases

The TCZ was set up around the initial case of bluetongue in early November, near Canterbury in Kent, with a radius of 10km from the case premises.

Since then, cases of the disease have also been confirmed in Cantley, Broadland in Norfolk. A 10km TCZ was then declared around that premises.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety. The virus is transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, and sheep among other animals.

The midges are most active between April and November. Not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary considerably. Some show no symptoms or effects at all, while other animals will experience productivity issues such as reduced milk yield.

In the most severe cases, the disease can be fatal for infected animals.

Farmers in England’s south-east and its surrounding areas have been urged to be vigilant for bluetongue virus (BTV) on their farms.