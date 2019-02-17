UK animal feed firm looking for rep to head up Ugandan arm

Belfast-headquartered agri-tech company Devenish is looking for an agricultural expert ready for an opportunity of a lifetime.

The firm is on the hunt for a country manager to take the reins of its operations in Uganda.

Devenish’s work in Uganda

So far the Devenish has invested more than £1 million into supporting sustainable farming practices in Uganda, Africa.

The venture is aimed at transforming the pig and feeds industry in Hoima, Western Uganda, by introducing high-quality products to farmers for the first time to help them make the transition from subsidence farming to sustainable commercial farming.

The firm’s ‘One Health’ model links the health of soil to the health of society.

With the improvement in the quality and quantity of pigs in the region, Devenish expects pork consumption and therefore protein levels amongst young schoolchildren to increase, which in turn has been shown to have a positive impact on academic performance.

Devenish began the project in June 2013 supported by the Africa Agri-Development Fund and the Departments of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Republic of Ireland.

Michael Maguire, Devenish’s East African director, said: “Our aim is to promote and encourage sustainable agriculture whilst enriching livelihoods in Africa. We have seen significant progress in this area and as one of the leading employers in the region, we are proud that 95% of our staff come from the local Bunyoro region.

“We are currently recruiting a country manager for the Ugandan base to develop this major project and take it to the next level.

“The successful candidate will mirror the values of our company and be committed to making a difference to the lives of our employees, the local farming community and the wider economy so we can continue to make a valuable impact on the region.”

More information about the role is available on Devenish’s website. The deadline for applications is March 22 at 5:00 pm.