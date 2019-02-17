Two Wexford roadside holdings to go for auction

Two Wexford roadside holdings will go for auction at the Quinn Property premises in Carnew, on Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00pm.

What selling agent David Quinn describes as a ‘valuable’ circa 20ac roadside holding is located at Bolachoir, Tombrack, Ferns. The holding has been put on the market as the owner is retiring from farming.

“The lands are located in a fertile part of north Co. Wexford, 2km from Tombrack and the main Ferns/Bunclody road, 6km from Ferns, 10km from Bunclody and 15km from Enniscorthy,” the agent said.

“They are laid out in three divisions, two of which adjoin the public road, giving extensive road frontage. The lands are currently in grass, with free draining soil and are suited to most agricultural uses.

“This property would appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing operations. The guide price is €9,000 to €10,000/ac. In the Ferns area there is strong demand for land and land in the area is selling for €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

“Tombrack has a pub and primary school, while both Bunclody and Enniscorthy have a large range of shops, services and amenities along with primary and secondary schools,” David said.

‘Valuable roadside holding’

Going for auction on the same day is Lodgewood, Ferns, Enniscorthy. According to David Quinn, this is another valuable roadside holding, in this case, spanning circa 7ac.

“The lands enjoy an excellent location, 1km off the N11 at Lodgewood, opposite the Wexford GAA centre of excellence, 2km from Ferns, 8km from Enniscorthy and 18km from Gorey.

The land is in one division with good road frontage, free draining soil and is currently in tillage but suitable for any agricultural use. Given its road frontage and location, it may be suitable for a residential site.

“Lodgewood is an outfarm and the vendor is scaling back. It may appeal to local farmers or hobby farmers or someone looking to buy land to build a house on and have a few extra acres along with the house,” said the agent.

Lodgewood has a guide price of €10,000 to €12,000/ac. The two properties will go for auction at the Quinn Property premises at Carnew.