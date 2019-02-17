Rural dwellers get a ‘LIFT’ in community initiative

An innovative transport scheme that is being seen as having potential to serve rural communities across the country – Local Individually Flexible Transport (LIFT) – is on the road.

Kerry Fine Gael Minister of State, Brendan Griffin and his parliamentary assistant, Tommy Griffin, are behind the initiative. The LIFT service, which began this month, is said to be proving to be extremely popular.

The experimental community transport scheme is underway for a trial period in Kerry where a volunteer driver, in a car donated to the community, is operating a not-for-profit transport service for all who need it, five nights a week.

Minister Griffin said if successful, the scheme, which is operating in the Keel and Castlemaine areas, could be rolled out nationwide.

“A volunteer driver is available by phone from 7:00pm to midnight to collect passengers for transport within the Keel and Castlemaine area and the service is available initially from Sunday to Thursday. Keel/Castlemaine LIFT does not operate on Friday and Saturday to avoid displacement of available services on those nights.

This is a free, fully-insured, volunteer operated, not-for-profit service. Under 18s and vulnerable adults seeking the service must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge whatsoever. It is funded through community donations and contributions. This is the Meitheal system that we’re all proud of in rural Ireland – neighbours helping neighbours, communities working for themselves.

A pool of six volunteer drivers from Minister Griffin’s local political team are operating the pilot but a larger pool of over 20 volunteers from the locality have expressed their willingness to drive for the scheme long term.

“The car – with full insurance, NCT and tax – an 05 Citroen C4 five door, five seater, 1.6L diesel, was donated by Philip Griffin Motors and is perfect. Our total running cost for the year is projected to be less than €10,000.

“This means that securing a suitable vehicle wouldn’t be cost-prohibitive in other communities. It could be possible that the model may be suitable in the future for organisations such as Local Link to adopt.

“We’ve had early discussions with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Local Link Kerry about this and I would be hopeful this can proceed to be taken up in communities across the country when alternative transport services are not always available,” Minister Griffin said.