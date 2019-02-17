Final opportunity to attend Making Tax Digital seminars

Northern Irish farmers and their families hoping to pick up a few tips for the UK’s new tax rules have just two opportunities left to attend CAFRE’s ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars.

The seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by the College of Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in partnership with Rural Support.

The penultimate session will be delivered in Friel’s Restaurant, Swatragh on Thursday, February 21, 2019, with the last to be held at Greenmount Campus, Antrim on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The seminars are delivered by Lowry Grant from accountancy firm PKF-FPM and will include an overview of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system, specifically addressing issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

To-date, more than 2,000 people have attended 20 seminars across Northern Ireland.

The two additional sessions have been arranged due to demand. Both seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees.