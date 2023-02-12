Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry GAA Club will hold an Easter fundraising draw for a Roan Belgian Blue Cross, two-year-old U grade heifer or €2,500 cash as well as five other prizes.

“When we started discussing a fundraiser for 2023, there were a lot of ideas and suggestions. The most popular one was to raffle a heifer,” the committee members said..

“As a rural club based in east Galway, we are very fortunate to have experienced farmers in the locality and it was to these lads we went to for their expert opinions.

“After some discussion and fact-finding, it was agreed that the Belgian Blue breed would be a good seller as it’s a popular breed. We were lucky to have Paul Conroy from Conroy Agri helping in the sourcing of the animal,” the committee stated.

Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry

1996 marked a milestone in the history of both Abbey/Duniry and Tynagh hurling clubs when they joined forces at underage level.

The decision to amalgamate was not taken lightly, but a decline in population and a smaller pool of underage players in both parishes left little choice if hurling was to survive and be played at a higher level.

The vision of those involved smoothed the way for the amalgamation that was to take place at adult level in 2004.

The dedication and determination to succeed by all involved was the launch pad for what is now a thriving ambitious club as neighbouring parishes Tynagh and Abbey/Duniry have combined to produce teams several times since the foundation of the GAA.

Since the amalgamation, the club’s role of honour includes county titles at under 12,14, 16, minor, junior C, junior B and intermediate level, in addition to Connacht Intermediate and Leinster junior B titles. The club has also represented Galway in Féile.

The juvenile club was ‘club of the year’ award winner twice, in 2004 and 2007.

Community ‘heartbeat’

The club’s structure consists of a club executive which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the club, a juvenile committee responsible for the development of underage hurling and a hurling committee which deals with hurling issues.

Healthy Club, fundraising, lotto and bingo committees are the other committees that make the club function as part of the community.

While the club’s main focus is hurling, it has been described locally as the heartbeat of the community, organising many events including bingo every Sunday night in Tynagh clubhouse.

It has fundraised for Galway Hospice, Cancer Care West, and Pieta House and contributed to many other worthy causes locally.

The club has organised food fairs and cookery demonstrations with Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon and others as well as mock weddings, a night at the dogs and various other events.

“We are very lucky to have a very active Healthy Club team. It is made up from members of the local community across all ages,” the committee said.

“They have arranged and organised many events over the past few years which have got all the local community involved.

“The team is actively involved at the moment in the establishment of a men’s shed in the local area.”

Club facilities

The club also takes care of the maintenance, upkeep and insurance of the local community pitches, the astro turf, Duniry training area, Tynagh clubhouse and Duniry Centre.

The club has also recently extended and refurbished the club gym. All these facilities are available to be used by others including Davitts camogie club.

“All of this commitment requires substantial fundraising and the club is lucky in that it gets great local support which is greatly appreciated,” the committee said.

“As a small rural club, we are very aware that our young people may have to leave the area for work commitments. However, we hope that when it comes to settling down that they will return to the area.

“By having and maintaining our club and its facilities and providing something for everyone, regardless of age, we are confident that Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry will be as attractive to them then as it is now.”

Tickets for the draw are now available online and cost €10 each or six for €50.