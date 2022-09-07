The two Zwartbles sheep groups have come together to form as the Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland (ZSBI).

Prior to the formation of the of the ZSBI, the Zwartbles Éire Sheep Society and the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association operated as two separate entities.

However, what was once two became one after progressive and positive interaction between both sides over the last number of months.

The once two groups said that the formation as one united group didn’t come about either by coincidence or divine intervention.

There was rather a “rigourous motivation” by the once two Zwartbles groups to come as one and and make it happen.

This was helped, the newly united group said due to maturity that prevailed in the many meetings held in order to make it possible for the all-inclusive society.

The ZSBI said that strong procedures are in place to ensure mistakes of the past don’t happen again and a “clever committee structure” enabling subcommittees to work on certain areas of the organisation.

The group said that breed standard is critical and that a new flockbook, with the help of Sheep Ireland, will help to ensure a quality breeding program for breeders with the option of joining the LambPlus as well.

The group said it is looking forward to the road ahead and will officially be launching at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.