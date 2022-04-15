Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, deputy Matt Carthy has criticised the government’s mixed messages on a proposed ban on the sale of turf later this year.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed that a ban on the sale of turf will proceed as proposed in September.

Over the past week, there had been confusion as to whether the measure to tackle air quality will proceed after Tánaiste, Leo Varadakar said that the plan was “paused”.

This contradicted Minister Ryan, who had said the ban would go ahead.

In a statement to Agriland clarifying the matter, a spokesperson for the environment minister said: “The department [of environment, climate and communications] understands that turf cutting by people for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands.

“Measures are needed to reduce the air pollution associated with burning peat, but which respect these traditions.

“Therefore, to accommodate people with rights to harvest turf, no ban on its cutting or burning will be introduced, but regulations will be made to prohibit the sale or distribution of turf (sod peat).”

Turf sale ban

Deputy Carthy said: “The government’s plan to ban the sale of turf from September is yet another sign that they are out of touch with rural communities and the cost-of-living crisis that is hitting people.

“While government leaders are playing games, it appears that they still don’t understand that this is about people just wanting to be able to heat their homes.

“Government actions and other factors have made that increasing unaffordable. Turf is the last available option for many,” Carthy added.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin representatives said that turf has been one of the only forms of heating not to see prices spiral in recent months.

“The government’s plan punishes communities who rely on turf, instead of introducing measures to support communities in transitioning away from this form of heating in a way that is fair and sustainable,” he stated.

“Like the unfair carbon tax, it hits those on lowest incomes and in rural areas hardest while failing to go after the major polluters.

“Climate change is one of the biggest issues facing our planet and urgent action is required. But ill-thought out policies like this damage environmental protection by alienating communities.”

Carthy said that the government could have identified several years ago the homes which use turf, to ensure that they received adequate support to help them with a fair transition.

“Instead, they failed to do so and have now gone straight to this punitive measure,” he stressed.

“This proposed ban on the sale is the wrong move at the wrong time and will penalise the wrong people.

“Sinn Féin will oppose this measure and continue to advocate for climate action and public health measures that do not penalise those without alternatives.”