Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed that a ban on the sale of turf will proceed as proposed in September.

Over the past week, there has been confusion as to whether the measure to tackle air quality will proceed after Tánaiste, Leo Varadakar said that the plan was “paused”.

This contradicted Minister Ryan, who had said the ban would go ahead.

In a statement to Agriland clarifying the matter, a spokesperson for the environment minister said: “The department [of environment, climate and communications] understands that turf cutting by people for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands.

“Measures are needed to reduce the air pollution associated with burning peat, but which respect these traditions.

“Therefore, to accommodate people with rights to harvest turf, no ban on its cutting or burning will be introduced, but regulations will be made to prohibit the sale or distribution of turf (sod peat).”

The minister’s spokesperson said the regulations would facilitate people with turbary rights to continue to cut and burn turf for their own domestic use, while also reducing its use in urban areas.

However, the Green Party said there is increasing evidence that indicates that turf is being traded to a greater extent than previously thought in urban settings, where its impact on air quality can be felt by many more people.

Advertisement

Turbary refers to the right to cut turf, or peat, for fuel on a particular area of bog.

According to the spokesperson, Minister Ryan has indicated that the regulations will go ahead in September but that he will work with his coalition partners in the meantime to engage on how they will be implemented.

“The implementation will focus on the largest sources of air pollution, which is the retail sale of smoky coal, turf and wet wood,” the spokesperson said.

Future for selling turf

Several politicians and rural organisations have already expressed dismay at the planned ban on selling turf.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) that there is “no justification for making criminals of ordinary people by prohibiting the sale or distribution of turf”.

According to Irish Rural Link (IRL), the national network representing the interest of rural communities, Minster Ryan’s announcement is “an unrealistic measure to impose on rural households”.

Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan has stressed that such a measure would “turn neighbour against neighbour”, while Fianna Fáil T.D Jackie Cahill said the ban “could not come at a more inappropriate time”.