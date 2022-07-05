Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) has been selected as the main charity for this year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

The popular show returns on August 14, to the picturesque Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Each year, applications are submitted from charities to be in with a chance of being chosen to take over the much sought-after charity stand at the event, which gives the charity an opportunity to fundraise and promote awareness.

It is just another way of promoting the very important community element of the Tullamore Show, the organisers said.

“This year, more than ever, our mental health is being tested with all that is going on in our country and around the world i.e., Covid-19 pandemic, wars, rise in cost of living, and the list goes on and on. Care of our mental health is so important and vital,” a spokesperson said.

“Mental health is something that affects us all at some stage during our lives and at ACT their team of qualified, professional counsellors and psychotherapists offer a supportive environment where clients can talk about their issues and problems in a safe, confidential space without fear of judgement,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

‘Authentic cultural experience’

Organisers have described the show as an “authentic cultural experience” that combines livestock, bloodstock, home, garden, entertainment, fashion, music, and much more – and where urban and rural unite.

“This all blends to make the show a unique family day out, which has something for everyone,” it was added.

“You may be exhibiting your prize animals vying for the gold and silver medals, or just standing in awe looking at such amazing stock.

“In the horse section, you’ll marvel at the ladies riding side saddle. There are competitions galore in all the indoors, which include baking, crafts, art and photography, horticulture, poultry, and many workshops to help you learn how to win those rosettes and prizes.”

There will be a Lego-building challenge for the young – and maybe not so young – as well as a host of musical entertainment, including recitals from the Garda band.