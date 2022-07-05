The Teagasc BEEF2022 Open Day took place today (Tuesday, July 5) at the Beef Research Centre in Grange, Co. Meath.

The open day, the first since 2018, saw big crowds gather for the one-day event.

Attendees were formed into groups at arrival, each making way to the first of four main stands where Teagasc experts spoke on four key areas.

These included:

Selecting a beef system to suit your farm;

What are the key performance targets for beef production systems?

Achieving performance targets on beef farms;

How can I optimise my beef farm’s profitability in the context of significant price volatility?

Once attendees were finished with each of the four main stands, they made their way to the technology villages.

Some of the technology villages for Teagasc BEEF2022 included:

Environment:

Pathways to carbon neutrality;

Improving water quality;

Managing biodiversity on your farm.

Grassland Demonstration:

Grassland management and budgeting;

Clover and multi-species pastures;

Making quality silage.

Suckling Systems:

Cow type and sire selection;

Calf health and welfare;

Derrypatrick and Newford suckler herds.

Dairy-Beef Systems:

Improving calf quality;

Calf rearing and housing;

Grange dairy calf-to-beef system.

Growing and Finishing Cattle:

Grass-based and indoor finishing strategies;

Reducing slaughter age of beef cattle;

Anthelmintic use and parasite control.

Meat Quality:

Factors affecting meat quality;

Grass-fed beef and protected geographic indication (PGI);

Quality-assured beef.

There was a big emphasis on best practice around health and safety on farms, which included demonstration to attendees.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more coverage from the event