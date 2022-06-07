Tributes are being paid to Co. Derry teenager, named locally as Max Boggs, who died following a two-car collision in Australia over the weekend.

The 18-year-old died at the scene of the collision, Victoria Police said in a statement.

It is believed that two vehicles collided in Cobden, a town southwest of Melbourne, at around 1:20a.m on Saturday (June 4). The collision is being investigated.

Two other males from the same vehicle, aged 30 and 21, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The female driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Max’s father, Ryan Boggs, who works at the family business Gorthill Farm Contracting, paid tribute to his son on social media:

“Max, you weren’t just my son you were my right arm; my best friend; and my first born,” he said.

“You made me proud every day.”

Max’s mother, Lorraine Boggs, shared photos of Max and his siblings on Facebook with the caption: “Cherish them forever as tomorrow is never promised.”

The City of Derry Young Farmers Club (YFC) shared its sympathies at the passing of the “popular young man”.

“The members of City of Derry YFC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Max Boggs,” a social media post said.

“We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan and family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) county chairperson for Derry, Mary Hunter, also shared her sympathies.

“On behalf of all UFU County London-Derry membership – sincerest sympathy to all Max’s family at this very sad time. Thoughts and prayers with you all,” she said.

Hundreds more have paid tribute to the teenager online, remembering him as “one in a million” and sharing their condolences with his family.