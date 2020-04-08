Tributes paid following passing of ‘one of ploughing’s greats’

Tributes have been paid to the family of Eugene Buttle, Wexford vice-president of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) following his recent passing.

Taking to Twitter, the NPA offered its sympathies, stating:

“The NPA would like to pass on sincere condolences to the family of Wexford Vice President Eugene Buttle, one of ploughing’s greats, who passed away peacefully at home.

“The funeral will be aired on RIP.ie webcam tomorrow at 12.00pm, Wednesday April 8,” the tweet added.

Father of Republic of Ireland ploughing team coach Declan – and father-in-law of assistant managing director of the NPA, Anna Marie McHugh – Eugene represented Ireland in ploughing internationally in years gone by.

Also paying tribute, Wexford Ploughing took to social media to say: “It’s with great sadness Wexford ploughing has learned of the passing of our vice-president Eugene Buttle early this morning [Monday, April 6].

Eugene was a true gentleman and highly regarded and very well respected amongst the ploughing fraternity. We send our condolences to Buttle family.

“Rest in peace Eugene,” the tribute concluded.

‘Too early at this stage’

Potential exhibitors at the 2020 National Ploughing Championships will be guaranteed a full refund in case the event is not held – in light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Anna Marie McHugh, of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), confirmed to AgriLand that prospective exhibitors would be fully refunded, depending on the situation come Tuesday, September 15.

McHugh also said that the application process for exhibitors was pushed back by around 10 days, as a result of a “new work environment”, with exhibitor staff working from home.

As regards what decisions will be ultimately taken regarding ‘Ploughing 2020’ in the current situation, McHugh indicated that it was too early at this stage to know what would be decided, but that Government advice on heath and safety would be followed.