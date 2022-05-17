Members of the wider farming community are shocked and saddened following the death of the well known and respected pedigree-Charolais breeder, Christy Comerford.

The late Christy Comerford farmed in Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny, and was an active member of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Council until his passing on Sunday (May 15).

According to the death notice on RIP.ie, Christy passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a short battle with an illness.

Christy began farming at a young age and bought his first Charolais calf at the age of six; this was to be the foundation that led the farmer to develop one of the finest pedigree herds of suckler cows in the country.

Christy will be remembered as a passionate suckler farmer and one of the great advocates of suckler farming in Ireland.

One of the tributes on RIP.ie reads: “Sincere condolences to all the Comerford family on the loss of Christy. A top-class suckler farmer and Charolais breeders. Rest in peace.”

Another of the tributes says: “A true farmer with great passion and dedication to cattle breeding. He will be sadly missed and well-remembered for his prize-winning Charolais stock.”

A tribute from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society said that he travelled to meetings and events across the country to fight for the future of the suckler cow.

His knowledge of cattle breeding went far beyond most people’s comprehension, it added.

Christy enjoyed many highlights over the years with his excellent cattle, producing some of the finest weanlings on offer at Kilkenny Mart year after year.

He also enjoyed great success with his pedigree Charolais cattle, winning the Supreme Champion Charolais at the Tullamore National Livestock Show in 2014 with Knockmahon Hyacinth.

In 2019, Christy and his family hosted the World Charolais Technical Congress. Those in attendance described it as “an unforgettable night”.

Christy served as the vice-president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society until March of this year.

With the help of his wife Marguerite and three daughters, Cynthia, Colette and Christine, he ran the exceptional Knockmahon Herd of pedigree and commercial cattle, for which he was known far and wide for.

The society tribute said: “Christy’s warm personality made him many friends over the years. His love for his family and children shone through every time you met him.

“His passion for cattle breeding was undeniable. He was a kind-hearted decent, gentleman, who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

“His knowledge and input around the Council table will be greatly missed. The Charolais world has lost one of it’s greats.”

Concluding, the society expressed its deepest condolences to Marguerite, Cynthia, Colette, Christine and the entire Comerford family.

The society will be forming a guard of honour before the funeral mass on Wednesday, May 18, at 2:00p.m in St. Scuthin’s Church, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Rest in peace.