Trials investigating slow-releasing milk powder are currently underway in Co. Wicklow, calf exporter and owner of the Wicklow Calf Company Seamus Scallon has said.

The trials are being conducted by Teagasc in Scallon’s yard, in Killahurler, to the south of the county.

Speaking to Agriland about the trials, Scallon explained: “They’re in the middle of these trials now. A group came from Teagasc to Wicklow Calf Company farms.

“They took the blood tests from the calves; they weighed the calves, they put [equipment] in the lorry to watch how the calves travelled – 12 compartments in the lorry – and then they picked a couple of calves out for each compartment.”

Scallon noted that the calves were monitored throughout the journey as the lorry went from Ireland to France where, with permission received, they weighed the calves, took bloods again and analysed how the calves fared on the trip over.

“This was the first trial they did with the slow-releasing milk powder, which should last in their systems for 15 to 18 hours, or somewhere in that region,” the calf exporter explained.

Continuing, he said: “We have developed slow-releasing milk powder with a big company in Holland. We are trialling this powder – we’re the only ones in Ireland that are doing the slow-releasing milk powder.

“It’s a lot more expensive but we have been trialling it on the weight losses and the whole lot that’s happening at the moment. We’re watching what’s going on by feeding the milk powder.

“It’s costing a lot more money but it’s working a treat with the calves, who are travelling very well.

“The feedback I’m getting is very, very good for the powder,” Scallon said.