Lakeland Dairies has become the third processor to reveal its milk price for April supplies this week – announcing its decision to hold its price.

In a statement today (Thursday, May 13), a spokesperson for the Cavan-headquartered cooperative said:

“The board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative’s milk price for April.

“In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies will pay the same price of 35.40c/L for April milk as it paid in March. This is inclusive of VAT and a 1c/L unconditional bonus for all April milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the co-operative will pay the same 29p/L as paid in March which includes a 1p/L unconditional bonus, the spokesperson added.

The representative said: “The markets have stabilised and remain in balance as demand currently matches milk output across the globe.

“Overall, there is a general stability across the main commodity segments.

“Conditions in the foodservice sector have started to improve on a tentative basis as lockdowns are eased and vaccine rollout continues.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks, the co-op representative concluded.

Lakeland’s price announcement follows on from announcements from Glanbia and Kerry Group earlier this week.