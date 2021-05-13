The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has said plans for 2021 Balmoral Show are “progressing well”.

The society is currently seeking a joiner to help with preparations and said it hoped for a “near normal” event later this year.

2021 Balmoral Show

This week (Wednesday to Saturday, May 13-15) would have been the original 2021 show week.

However, it was announced in December that the 2021 Balmoral Show would be postponed from its usual May date because of Covid-19 and instead take place from September 22-25, 2021.

An RUAS spokesperson said: “While we are of course disappointed that we aren’t meeting at the showgrounds this week, we are delighted to report that plans for September’s Show are progressing well.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS chief executive, added: ‘After the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s show due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then having to postpone this year’s May show, we are pleased that plans for our September show are going well and we are hopeful of hosting Balmoral later in the year.

“Our staff and committees are busy planning and looking at all the necessary changes needed to ensure a Covid-safe event; there will undoubtedly be changes this year as we implement Covid-safety measures. However, the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.’

Balmoral Show is Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event. The show, which is run in association with principal sponsor Ulster Bank, once again promises four fun-filled days for all the family.

Attractions planned for September are set to include the best of Northern Ireland’s local food and drink and the chance to see exceptional livestock displays.