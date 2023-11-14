An Irish MEP has written to the European Commissioner for the EU Internal Market, saying that new rules on transport for animals could “end Ireland’s unfettered access to the European single market”.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, wrote to Commissioner Thierry Breton yesterday (November 13) to call on him to “reach out” to the other commissioners to express his support for Ireland’s access to the single market for live exports.

The European Commission plans to revise animal welfare legislation by the end of 2023, and is carrying out a review of current legislation, which includes the transport of live animals.

It is understood that a legislative proposal, containing changes to rules that govern how animals are transported over land and water, may be published by the commission this side of Christmas.

This has sparked concern from farming organisations, in Ireland and across the EU, as well as from politicians representing rural constituencies.

Kelleher, one of the most vocal Irish MEPs who has raised concerns over the future of live exports, told Commissioner Breton in his letter, seen by Agriland: “I am writing to you concerning the forthcoming review of the [EU’s] animal welfare and animal transport regulations by your colleagues…and its potential impact on Irish access to the Single Market.

“As you might be aware, Ireland is a significant exporter of live animals, primarily calves from the dairy herd for veal production, into the single market. It is anticipated that, in 2023, over 240,000 calves will be transported to a variety of EU member states,” Kelleher added.

“This is a significantly important export route for the Irish agricultural sector. However, Ireland, as an island nation, must export its animals using both trucks and ships.”

Kelleher told Commissioner Breton that the average sea-journey time from Ireland to Cherbourg in northern France – the initial destination in the EU for the majority of Irish calves, before moving on elsewhere – is 18-20 hours depending on conditions.

“I believe it is essential that no limits be placed on sea journey times by any commission proposal. Otherwise, it will end Ireland’s unfettered access to the European single market – which is, as you are aware, the cornerstone of our union,” the Ireland South MEP said.

“As the commissioner for the single market, I am imploring you to reach out to your commission colleagues and express your full support for maintaining Ireland’s single market access for live exports,” he added.

“I firmly believe that we can improve animal welfare, and the conditions animals experience while being transported, while still maintaining Ireland’s single market access.”

Kelleher told Commissioner Breton that measures such as enhanced technology, veterinary supervision while in transit via ship, and increased investigations and enforcement of existing regulations, can improve animal welfare standards in transport.

“There are many who want to end the transport of live animals throughout the EU. This would be incredibly damaging for Europe’s farmers, most of whom, especially in Ireland, are small family farmers,” he added.

He told the commissioner that he would be interested in a meeting to discuss the issue further.