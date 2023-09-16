Ireland’s agricultural heritage and the fair days of the 19th century will be brought to life when the traditional harvest day returns for the first time since 2017 at Bunratty Folk Park this Sunday (September 17).

Rural Irish life and traditions from over a century ago will be showcased as part of the family day out, which will feature a display of vintage machinery and tractors, crafts demonstrations, and dancers, musicians and performers from across Co. Cork.

A traditional threshing machine will be put to work, giving visitors an insight into how neighbours and friends once gathered during the harvest in the spirit of Meitheal.

Enthusiasts will be on hand to speak about the evolution of the vintage farm machinery on display on the day, including tractors, and stationary engines. Visitors will also view a range of various ploughs, hay rakes, a root cutter (pulper), turnip and a mangel seeder.

There will be the chance to witness local craftspeople at work including, Michael Foudy, as he carries on the time-honoured tradition of basket making; blacksmith Ger Treacy; and Elizabeth O’Connor and Geraldine O’Sullivan, who will demonstrate the ancient craft of wool spinning, using locally sourced wool, a practice first introduced by neolithic farmers over 6,000 years ago.

Bunratty’s bean an tí contingent also will be on hand throughout the day to demonstrate the art of bread and butter making and with tasting opportunities for those who pay a visit to the Golden Vale and Loop Head farmhouses.

As well as so much to see throughout the 26ac site, there will be entertainment from sean nós singer MacDara Ó Conaola, the Mary Liddy School of Music from Newmarket-on- Fergus, the Helen Hehir School of Dance, and resident musicians James Anglim and Michael Grogan.

Resident seanchaí Mike ‘Mickey Joe’ Flynn will regale visitors with tales of bygone days and traditional ways from Corry’s pub on the village street.

At the old schoolhouse, located on the village street, the school master will be on duty to greet children and adults as they hand over their customary sod of turf for the tiny school room fire.

Irish breeds

A range of native Irish and heritage breeds of animals will be located throughout the folk park paddocks on the day, including Irish red deer; peacocks; Highland cattle; Tamworth pigs; goats; geese; bronze turkeys; and the recently arrived Irish wolfhounds, Míde and Rian.

Marie Brennan, events manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, said organisers were delighted to bring back the event after a six-year hiatus and to give everyone a flavour of what life would have been like in Ireland during harvest time at the turn of the 19th century.

“The essence of a good harvest day was bringing communities together, to support, celebrate and toast the end of a good season,” she said.

“Threshing was backbreaking work which started early in the mornings and continued until the end of the day with neighbours and friends, all gathering to help out.

“The machine, and all the activity about it, had a special attraction for children. Its moving belts, the noise from inside and the way it put out straw and oats, was as intriguing back then as the latest computer game is today,” said the Bunratty Castle and Folk Park events manager.

“We are looking forward to providing a true glimpse of life in rural 19th century Ireland and celebrating the immense sense of community and hospitality that existed during harvest time. Throughout the folk park, for example, there will be plenty of activities available to visitors just like during the fairs of old,” Marie said.