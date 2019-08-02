Trade ‘remaining steady’ at Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart is reporting a similar size sale and similar trade to previous weeks, according to its most recent report, dated yesterday, Thursday, August 1.

The mart noted peak values of €1,310 for steers, while heifers sold for up to €1,270.

The report noted: “A similar size sale to last week with trade remaining steady considering the difficult trading conditions that prevail at the moment.”

Taking a closer look at heifer and beef lots went for €1.60 to €2.10/kg, or €750 to €1,270/head.

Forward store heifers sold for between €1.70 and €2.44/kg, or €720 to €1,030/head, while light store lots went for between €1.50 to €3.00, translating to €500 to €1,080/head.

Sample heifer prices: Beef heifers: Hereford: 730kg – €1,270 or €1.74/kg;

Simmental: 575kg – €1,150 or €2/kg;

Limousin: 535kg – €1,080 or €2.02/kg. Forward store heifers: Advertisement Limousin: 475kg – €860 or €1.81/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 430kg – €800 or €1.86/kg;

Limousin: 405kg – €990 or €2.44/kg. Light store heifers: Charolais: 385kg – €750 or €2/kg;

Limousin: 360kg – €1,080 or €3/kg;

Hereford: 250kg – €680 or €1.94/kg.

Turning to steers, animals in the 500-600kg sold for between €1.45 and €2.30/kg, or €720 to €1,310/head, while sales in the 400-500kg group were for between €1.40 and €2.30/kg, or €580 to €1,090/head.

Meanwhile, steers under 400kg went for €1.40 to €2.35/kg, or €500 to €920/head.

Sample steer prices: 500-600kg: Charolais: 580kg – €1,310 or €2.26/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 540kg – €1,130 or €2.09/kg;

Friesian: 510kg – €850 or €1.67/kg;

Hereford: 500kg – €920 or €1.84/kg. 400-500kg: Limousin: 490kg – €1,070 or €2.18/kg;

Charolais: 480kg – €1,090 or €2.27/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 440kg – €840 or €1.91/kg;

Friesian: 425kg – €700 or €1.65/kg. Less than 400kg: Charolais: 395kg – €920 or €2.33/kg;

Hereford: 360kg – €700 or €1.94/kg;

Limousin: 345kg – €760 or €2.20/kg.

Finally, looking at cull cows, Friesians sold at between €1 to €1.50/kg, while continental lots went for between €1.20 to €1.70/kg.