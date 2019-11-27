Tractors head for home as Dublin protest disbands

Additional reporting by Charles O’Donnell

The tractor protest which has been taking place in Dublin for over 24 hours is now drawing to a close and the tractors are heading for home.

A number of tractors remained in the city last night near St. Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square causing a series of road closures both yesterday and this morning.

According to a member of an Garda Síochána, the remaining tractors will be escorted from the city centre at approximately 3:00pm.

The protesters had sought a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, and wished to hand him a letter containing eight points they wished to see addressed.

As no ‘official’ farm organisation took part in the protest, there appeared to be an element of confusion as to who was speaking on behalf of the farmers that were protesting.

Five key individuals – that are said to represent those present from across the country – met with Minister Creed this morning to outline their issues.

These points included concerns on: sustainable family farm incomes; the convening of the Beef Market Taskforce; the implementation of a farmer-friendly climate change policy; and the appointment of a regulator to protect farmers.

It is now hoped by the protesters that the two injunctions still in place following the recent beef protests will be lifted and the beef taskforce will convene.