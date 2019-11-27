€120,000 of cannabis seized from rural house in Tipp

€120,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants were seized by members of An Garda Síochána following a fire at a house in Co. Tipperary.

Discovered in the rural farming area of Rathnavogue, near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, the incident took place on Monday, November 25.

Shortly after 7:00am, Gardaí from Roscrea and the local fire brigade attended the scene of a house fire in which extensive damage was caused to the property, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

Once the fire was extinguished, Gardaí searched the house and discovered it had been converted into a grow house which was using a complex cultivation system of heat lamps, fans and a watering system.

The spokesperson noted that Gardaí seized mature cannabis plants worth approximately €120,000 along with the grow house equipment. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on: 067-50450; alternatively, the Garda Confidential Line can be contacted on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Lorry carrying live chickens overturns on Motorway

A lorry, which reportedly was carrying live chickens, overturned on the M7 motorway in Co. Laois in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 21.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a truck on the M7 northbound between Junction 16 and Junction 17 that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 21.

“No injuries were reported. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.”