Tractor involved in multi-vehicle collision on motorway
Members of An Garda Siochana recently attended a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a number of other vehicles on the M6 motorway.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 7) near Poolboy, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.
Gardai confirmed to AgriLand that three drivers – including two males and one female – were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A report from local radio station Midlands 103 suggested that the tractor was travelling along the hard shoulder when a car struck the rear of the machine.
Meanwhile, a tractor was recently involved in a collision with an ambulance – which resulted in a stretch of road being closed for a short period of time.
The collision reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 4, at approximately 2:00pm.
According to local radio station KCLR FM, the ambulance was on its way to a call when the accident occurred on the road between Castlecomer and Athy in Co. Kilkenny.
It is understood that no one was injured as a result of the accident, but the road was closed for a short time.