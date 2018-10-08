Tractor involved in multi-vehicle collision on motorway

Members of An Garda Siochana recently attended a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a number of other vehicles on the M6 motorway.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 7) near Poolboy, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Gardai confirmed to AgriLand that three drivers – including two males and one female – were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A report from local radio station Midlands 103 suggested that the tractor was travelling along the hard shoulder when a car struck the rear of the machine.

According to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA), a person may not drive a tractor on the motorway if it cannot travel at or maintain a speed of at least 50kph.

Meanwhile, a tractor was recently involved in a collision with an ambulance – which resulted in a stretch of road being closed for a short period of time.

The collision reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 4, at approximately 2:00pm.

According to local radio station KCLR FM, the ambulance was on its way to a call when the accident occurred on the road between Castlecomer and Athy in Co. Kilkenny.

The collision took place as the ambulance – which reportedly had its blue lights flashing – attempted to overtake the tractor, the local radio station reported.