‘Red light’ for teen tractor driver with unsecured bales
A juvenile tractor driver was stopped by Gardai for a number of offences recently while transporting bales of silage.
The driver was stopped in Co. Tipperary by Cahir Roads Policing, according to An Garda Siochana.
Initially stopped for transporting an unsecured load with no lighting on the rear in the dark, when checked it was discovered that the youth had no driving licence or insurance.
Cahir Roads Policing: Gardaí stopped this tractor & trailer carrying an unsecured
load with no lighting at the rear and driving on a poorly lit road. Tractor being
driven by a Juvenile male. No D/license or Insurance. Vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/RcglV2CXKE
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 7, 2018
Change of venue for south-east waste tyre bring centre
Farmers have been alerted to the fact that the waste tyre bring centre scheduled to take place in New Ross, Co. Wexford next week has changed venue.
The Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) issued an update on social media today stating that the collection of tyres will no longer take place in New Ross Mart – as originally planned – tomorrow (Tuesday, October 9).
Farmers bringing tyres are reminded to bring their herd number for verification. They are also reminded that tyres must be clean; dirty tyres or tyres with rims will be rejected.
There is a subsidised rate for the first 3t; this amounts to €15/t. Farmers pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter, according to the IFFPG.