‘Red light’ for teen tractor driver with unsecured bales

A juvenile tractor driver was stopped by Gardai for a number of offences recently while transporting bales of silage.

The driver was stopped in Co. Tipperary by Cahir Roads Policing, according to An Garda Siochana.

Initially stopped for transporting an unsecured load with no lighting on the rear in the dark, when checked it was discovered that the youth had no driving licence or insurance.

The tractor and trailer were subsequently seized by Gardai.

Posting the above image on social media, the An Garda Siochana Twitter page stated: “Cahir Roads Policing: Gardai stopped this tractor and trailer carrying an unsecured load with no lighting at the rear and driving on a poorly-lit road.

“Tractor being driven by a juvenile male. No D/licence or insurance. Vehicle seized,” the tweet added.

Change of venue for south-east waste tyre bring centre

Farmers have been alerted to the fact that the waste tyre bring centre scheduled to take place in New Ross, Co. Wexford next week has changed venue.

The Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) issued an update on social media today stating that the collection of tyres will no longer take place in New Ross Mart – as originally planned – tomorrow (Tuesday, October 9).

The venue has instead been changed to the old Albatross fertiliser plant located on the Waterford Road out of the town and it will run between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Farmers bringing tyres are reminded to bring their herd number for verification. They are also reminded that tyres must be clean; dirty tyres or tyres with rims will be rejected.