Auction report: Digging deep for value at this ‘on-site’ sale

An on-site auction was held at Bulldog Bridge Farm, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, (England) on September 27.

The sale was notable for an impressive line-up of tractors (mostly Massey Ferguson models) and a number of combine harvesters, along with a plethora of machinery. It was conducted by Cheffins.

Here, we focus on the tillage machinery that was offered for sale.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

