Auction report: Rooting for a bargain at this on-site sale

An on-site auction was held on behalf of WS & D Parker (having sold the farm to Harmer Farms, after a change in farming policy) at Fulmodeston, Norfolk, (England) on September 18.

The sale played host to a varied array of tractors and machinery. It was conducted by Brown & Co.

Here, in this report, we focus on the tillage equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Prices are all subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

There was no ‘buyer’s premium’.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.