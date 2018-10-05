National Potato Picking Championships on this weekend

The Rooster will be celebrated in its home county this weekend. Teagasc Oak Park – the research centre where the Rooster was bred – as well as Carlow town will play host to ‘The Rooster Festival’ from October 5 to 7.

Fun family open day

A family fun day will be held in Teagasc Oak Park on Saturday, October 7, from 12:00am to 5:00pm.

What’s going on during the open day? Pick and take home your own potatoes;

Farm and agricultural machinery display through the decades;

Junior treasure hunt;

Bouncing castles;

Tour of Oak Park House and museum;

Learn how to breed the perfect potato;

Cookery demonstrations with Aoife Hearne from Operation Transformation;

National Potato Picking Championships.

National Potato Picking Championships

The National Potato Picking Championships will take place at the family open day in Teagasc Oak Park on Saturday, October 6.

Teams will be given five minutes to pick the most potatoes (in weight).

Team requirements: Team of four (two to hold the bags and two to pick the potatoes);

Over 18s only;

€40 entry fee – the full amount goes to Embrace Farm;

Teams must register before the day by emailing: [email protected] .

To find out more about the championships click here

The Potato Food Trail

Hotels, restaurants and cafes all over Carlow will take part in ‘The Potato Food Trail’. Each venue will have a special dish to celebrate the Rooster and its connection to Carlow.

For a list of participating venues click here

Spub Crawl