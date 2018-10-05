Friesian, Hereford and Angus bulls wanted for export

A Cork-based exporter is looking for mainly Friesian, Hereford and Angus weanling bulls to export to Poland, AgriLand can reveal.

Noel Gowen, who’s tasked with overseeing the operation with Grasstec, said: “We are planning to send approximately 100-200 head per week to Poland.

“This is a new market for Irish stock, with the Polish looking for Friesian, Angus and Hereford young bulls from the dairy herd.

It is not a high-end market; as long as the stock are of good quality, healthy and calves that were born in spring 2018, then Poland is an option.

“We are finalising a load for next Tuesday to arrive on Friday and then another load the week after that.”

Advertisement

Although a small market for Irish cattle, the value of these exports to the Irish beef industry can not be underestimated.

Removing these animals from the Irish production system now will mean that they will not come available for slaughter in Irish processing plants down the line.